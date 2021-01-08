Avenatti's trial over Stormy Daniels book funds set for 2022

FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left, stands with her then lawyer, Michael Avenatti, during a press conference outside federal court in New York. A trial for Avenatti to face charges that he cheated ex-client Daniels out of proceeds from her book was delayed Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, until next year. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)