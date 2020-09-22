State auditor: UC wrongly admitted well-connected students

FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, students walk past Sather Gate on the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif. A California state audit found that the University of California wrongly admitted at least 64 wealthy students over the past six years as "favors to donors, family, and friends." California State Auditor Elaine Howle also found in the audit released Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, that campus staff falsely designated 22 of the applicants as student-athlete recruits because of donations from or as favors to well-connected families. The University of California, Berkeley, admitted 42 less-qualified applicants based on connections to staff, leadership, and donors. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)