Attorneys: Ex-governor charged in wrong county over Flint

This screen shot from video, shows former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, during his Zoom hearing Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2020, in 67th District Court in Flint, Mich. Attorneys for Snyder are telling prosecutors that the Flint water case should be dismissed because he was charged in the wrong county. Snyder was charged last week with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty. (67th District Court in Flint via AP)