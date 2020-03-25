Afghan officials say 25 killed in Kabul attack on Sikhs

Afghan Sikhs inspect inside a Sikh house of worship, in the aftermath of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The Interior Ministry said a lone Islamic State gunman rampaged through the Sikh place of worship, called Gurdwara, in the heart of the Afghan capital on Wednesday, killing over 20 worshippers and wounding others. It said that the gunman held many of the worshippers hostage for several hours as Afghan special forces, helped by international troops, tried to clear the building. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)