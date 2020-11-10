Asia Today: Hong Kong, Singapore OK travel, virus in Vanuatu

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan listens to a reporter's questions during a news conference in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Hong Kong and Singapore will launch an air travel bubble at the end of the month, allowing travelers in both cities to visit the other without having to serve quarantine. Under the arrangements, travelers will have to take a total of three tests to prove that they do not have the coronavirus, and must travel on designated flights between the two cities. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)