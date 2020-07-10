Turkey's president formally makes Hagia Sophia a mosque

People visit the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, an UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Istanbul's main tourist attractions in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, Friday, July 10, 2020.Turkey's Council of State, the country's highest administrative court is expected to release a ruling on a petition requesting that a 1934 decision that turned the Hagia Sophia into a museum be annulled. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)