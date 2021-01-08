Lasorda, fiery Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, dies at 93

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, left, argues with home plate umpire Fred Brocklander during the second inning of a National League baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia, in this Saturday, Sept. 6, 1986, file photo. Lasorda, the fiery Hall of Fame manager who guided the Los Angeles Dodgers to two World Series titles and later became an ambassador for the sport he loved during his 71 years with the franchise, has died. He was 93. The Dodgers said Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, that he had a heart attack at his home in Fullerton, California. Resuscitation attempts were made on the way to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)