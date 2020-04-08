With no theatres, film fans find ways to gather virtually

FILE - In this March 25, 2020 file photo, a "Gone Fishing" message is posted on the closed Orpheum Theatre's marquee in Los Angeles. Movie theaters may be closed, but friends are still finding ways to watch together while staying apart thanks to applications like Netflix Party. Movie studios are getting in on the action too, with “watch parties” for old favorites like “Legally Blonde” and new releases like “Emma” on Facebook and Twitter. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)