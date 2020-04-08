UK truck driver pleads guilty in deaths of 39 Vietnamese

FILE - In this Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, forensic police officers attend the scene after a truck was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, in Grays, South England. A truck driver accused in the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found inside a refrigerated container in England has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon in Northern Ireland, entered the plea at Central London Criminal Court on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, file)