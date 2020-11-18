Former Hong Kong lawmakers who disrupted session arrested

FILE - In this May 8, 2020, file photo, then pan-democratic legislator Eddie Chu, center, is taken away by security guards during a Legislative Council's House Committee in Hong Kong. Hong Kong police arrested three former opposition lawmakers, Chu, Ted Hui and Ray Chan, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 for disrupting legislative meetings several months ago, as concerns grow over a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy camp. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)