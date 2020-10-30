Most Canadians hope for Trump defeat after insults, attacks

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrive for a round table meeting during a NATO leaders meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England. Trump spent four years upending seven decades of American trade policy. He started a trade war with China, slammed America’s closest allies by taxing their steel and aluminum and terrified Big Business by threatening to take a wrecking ball to $1.4 trillion in annual trade with Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)