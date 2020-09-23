Saudi Arabia to lift ban on Mecca pilgrimage amid virus

FILE - In this May 25, 2019 file photo, Muslim worshippers circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the minor pilgrimage, known as Umrah in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Authorities on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, released new details on how it plans to gradually allow Muslims back to Islam's holiest site in Mecca to perform the smaller-year-round pilgrimage, which has been suspended for the past seven months due to the coronavirus (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)