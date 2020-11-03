Nation by nation, the world watches Election Day in the US

Villagers arrive for breakfast at an eatery next to a billboard featuring U.S. democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris in Thulasendrapuram village, south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. For many Indians, the American election is personal. The prospect that vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris — who has Indian origins — could occupy the second-highest political office in the U.S. has caught the imagination of millions of ordinary people in the world's largest democracy. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)