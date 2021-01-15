US industrial production jumps 1.6% in December

FILE - In this May 13, 2020, file photo, Ford Motor Co., line workers put together ventilators that the automaker is assembling at the Ford Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Township, Mich. U.S. industrial production increased 0.4% in November with manufacturing receiving a boost from a rebound in output at auto plants after three months of declines. The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday, Dec. 15 that the November gain in industrial output followed an even stronger 0.9% increase in October. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)