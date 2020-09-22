EU postpones summit after Michel goes into quarantine

FILE - In this Saturday, July 18, 2020 file photo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, greets European Council President Charles Michel with an elbow bump during an EU summit in Brussels. The European Council announced on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 that the European Union summit scheduled to take place on Sept. 24-25, 2020 has been postponed for a week because EU Council President Charles Michel has gone into quarantine as a precaution after a security officer in which he had close contact tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool, File)