Judge won't delay Wisconsin election but extends voting

Waukesha settles on one polling place for in-person voting for Election Day due to the coronavirus Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Waukesha. Waukesha city officials announced Monday all voters will be directed to the Schuetze Recreation Center, 1120 Baxter St. The city is reducing the number of polling places from the usual 13 sites. (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)