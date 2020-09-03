Experts: Cohen may profit from criminal exploits in tell-all

FILE - This July 24, 2020, file photo shows Michael Cohen, center, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, returning to his apartment, in New York, after being released from prison. So-called Son of Sam laws won't keep Cohen from profiting from any part of his book, "Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump," legal experts told The Associated Press, even if his memoir amounted to a how-to manual for tax evasion and campaign finance violations. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)