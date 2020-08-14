UK's Princess Anne to mark 70th birthday in low-key fashion

FILE - In this Aug. 1951 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, stands with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House, the royal couple's London residence. Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter, Princess Anne, will be celebrating her 70th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 in a no-nonsense manner that befits her reputation in Britain. Whatever is planned for Saturday, it’s certainly going to be a scaled-back affair because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Eddie Worth, File)