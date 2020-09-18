Disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped of UK honour

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury deliberations in his rape trial, in New York. Britain has stripped disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of an honor recognizing his contribution to the UK film industry. The 68-year-old Weinstein was given the honor in 2004 and the decision to take it away was announced Friday Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)