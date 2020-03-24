African jazz great Manu Dibango dies in France of virus

FILE - In this Jan.24, 2018 file photo, models present creations for Franck Sorbier's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection while saxophonist Manu Dibango performs in Paris. Renowned jazz man Manu Dibango, to many the beloved "Papy Groove" who served as an inspiration and pioneer in his art, died on Tuesday from the coronavirus, his official Facebook page announced. He was 86. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)