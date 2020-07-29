Researcher pinpoints location of Van Gogh's last painting

This image made available by the Van Gogh Museum shows Van Gogh’s last painting: Tree Roots. Auvers-sur-Oise, 27 July 1890. A faded picture postcard featuring a man standing next to a bicycle on a back street of the village of Auvers-sur-Oise, 35 kilometers (21 miles) north of Paris, has led a Dutch researcher to what is now thought to be the exact location depicted in the troubled artist's final work, “Tree Roots,” which he painted on the day he suffered a fatal gunshot wound on July 27, 1890. (Van Gogh Museum via AP)