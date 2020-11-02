Midwestern states with few virus rules have low unemployment

FILE - In this July 31, 2020 file photo, pedestrians with and without face masks walk in downtown Omaha, Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts and the state attorney general's office contacted local authorities to insist that a mask requirement order would violate state law. Midwest governors credit their lack of restrictions for low unemployment rates, but economists and others say other factors might be more important in the states low jobless rates. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)