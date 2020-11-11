Bahrain's long-serving prime minister dies at age 84

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2010, file photo, Bahraini Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa speaks with opposition parliament member Sheik Hassan Sultan after the opening session of the new parliament in Manama, Bahrain. Prince Khalifa, one of the world’s longest-serving prime ministers who led his island nation’s government for decades and survived the 2011 Arab Spring protests that demanded his ouster over corruption allegations, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. He was 84. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)