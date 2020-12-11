Vets groups demand Wilkie's dismissal after scathing audit

FILE - In this July 7, 2020 file photo, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Richard Wilkie speaks at the National Press Club in Washington. Confronted with a sexual assault allegation at a veterans hospital, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie repeatedly sought to discredit the female congressional staffer who made the complaint. His staff also worked to spread negative information about her while ignoring known problems of harassment at the facility. That's according to a blistering investigation released Thursday by VA's internal watchdog. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)