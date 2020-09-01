Venice reclaims spotlight as 1st COVID-era film fest opens

File - Singer and actress Lady Gaga, right, and actor Bradley Cooper arrive at the Venice Film Festival for the photo call of the film 'A Star Is Born'. The 77th Venice Film Festival will kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, but this year's edition will be unlike any others. Coronavirus restrictions will mean fewer Hollywood stars, no crowds interacting with actors and other virus safeguards will be deployed. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)