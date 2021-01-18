Nicaragua congress adopts life sentences; opposition opposes

FILE - In this May 26, 2018 file photo, the Spanish word for "Murderer" covers a mural of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, as part of anti-government protests demanding his resignation in Managua, Nicaragua. Nicaragua's ruling party-dominated Congress has passed a law Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, that would essentially ban opposition candidates from running in the 2021 presidential elections, giving President Daniel Ortega the power to unilaterally declare citizens "terrorists" or coup-mongers, classify them as "traitors to the homeland" and ban them from running as candidates. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)