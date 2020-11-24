Christmas traditions axed as pandemic sweeps rural Kansas

This photo provided by Carolyn Plotts shows Norcatur, Kan., on Nov. 18, 2020. It's barely a town battered by time on the windswept prairie of northwest Kansas. Not much left in Norcatur except for a service station, a grain elevator, a little museum, and a weekend hangout where the locals play pool, eat pizza and drink beer. But for the 150 or so people who still call this rural hamlet home the cancellation this year of the town's beloved Norcatur Christmas Drawing has shone a spotlight on a global coronavirus pandemic that has reached deep into rural America. (Carolyn Plotts via AP)