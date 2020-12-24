Court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

FILE- In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the alleged mastermind behind Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl's kidnap-slaying, appears at the court in Karachi, Pakistan. On Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, a provincial court in Pakistan overturned a Supreme Court Decision that Sheikh should remain in custody during an appeal of his acquittal on charges he murdered Pearl. (AP Photo/Zia Mazhar, File)