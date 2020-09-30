Azerbaijan, Armenia no closer to ending clashes after 4 days

People take refuge from shelling in a basements used as a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, in the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict in years that has killed dozens and left scores of others wounded. (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP)