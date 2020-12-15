AP Interview: Flattening curve wasn’t enough for New Zealand

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is interviewed in her office at parliament in Wellington, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. New Zealand this year pulled off a moonshot that remains the envy of almost every other nation: It eliminated the coronavirus. But the goal was driven as much by fear as it was ambition, Prime Minister Ardern revealed Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press. She said the target grew from an early realization the nation’s health system simply couldn’t cope with a big outbreak.(AP Photo/Sam James)