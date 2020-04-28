Gloomy summer looms as pandemic cancels US festivals, trips

FILE - In this March 24, 2020, file photo, lanes leading to the parking plaza entrance of Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom sit empty during its second week of closure in response to the coronavirus pandemic in Orlando. From Cape Cod to California, festivals are being canceled, businesses in tourist havens are looking at empty reservation books, and people who have been cooped up through a dismal spring are worrying summer will bring just more of the same. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)