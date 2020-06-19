Navy upholds firing of carrier captain in virus outbreak

In this March 18, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, an F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the western North Pacific Ocean. In a stunning reversal, the Navy has upheld the firing of Crozier, the aircraft carrier captain who urged faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak, according to a U.S. official. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/U.S. Navy via AP))