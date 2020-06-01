Judge tosses ex-basketball players' 'Fortnite' dance lawsuit

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Maryland guard Jared Nickens walks on the court in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State in College Park, Md. A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit in which two former University of Maryland men’s basketball players accused makers of the “Fortnite” video game of misappropriating a dance move that the ex-teammates popularized. U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm in Maryland ruled FridayMay 29, 2020, that the Copyright Act preempts claims that Jared Nickens and Jaylen Brantley filed in February 2019 against Epic Games Inc., creator of the wildly popular online shooting game. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)