Bill Cosby granted appeal in Pennsylvania sex assault case

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa. Cosby has won the right to fight his 2018 sexual assault conviction before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The 82-year-old Cosby has been imprisoned in suburban Philadelphia for nearly two years after a jury convicted him of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. He’s serving a three- to 10-year sentence. The Supreme Court has agreed to review two aspects of the case that Cosby’s lawyers challenge. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)