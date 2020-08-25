Polanski's request to restore film academy membership denied

FILE - In this May 27, 2017, file photo, director Roman Polanski appears at the photo call for the film, "Based On A True Story," at the 70th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France. A judge on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, denied Polanski's request to restore his membership into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization that bestows the Academy Awards two years after he was expelled from it for raping a minor. The fugitive film director sued in April 2019, asking the court to compel the organization to make him a member in good standing again. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)