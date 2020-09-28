US Latino civil rights group moves 2021 convention online

FILE - In this June 25, 1987 file photo U.S. Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., a U.S. presidential contender, addresses members of the League of United Latin American Citizens during the second day of the 58th annual LULAC convention in Corpus Christi, Texas. LULAC, the nation's oldest Latino civil rights organization, voted Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, to postpone its planned national convention in Albuquerque, N.M., in 2021 over uncertainty caused by COVID-19. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)