GOP US Senate candidate Jason Lewis rushed into surgery

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Minnesota candidate for U.S. Senate Jason Lewis stands after being recognized by Vice President Mike Pence at Minneapolis- St. Paul International Airport. Lewis has been rushed into emergency surgery for a severe internal hernia. The Lewis campaign said in a statement Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, that the condition is life-threatening if not treated quickly. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP File)