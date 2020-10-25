Spain PM works on new state of emergency to curb outbreak

FILE - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a parliamentary session in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. Sv°nchez is appealing for Spaniards to pull together and defeat the new coronavirus, warning: ‚ÄúThe situation is serious.‚Äù Sanchez, in a televised address to the nation Friday, acknowledged public fatigue with restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Pool)