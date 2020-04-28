Asian celebs work to combat racist attacks amid pandemic

This combination photo shows Asian American actors, from left, Tzi Ma, Olivia Cheng, Will Yun Lee, Jeannie Mai and Jon M. Chu. As people across the world shelter in place due to the breakout of COVID-19, some people of Asian descent are worried about what happens when they have to leave the safety of their homes, due to the rise in hate crimes due to the growth of the virus _ which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China. (AP Photo)