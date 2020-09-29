Crown prince becomes oil-rich Kuwait's new ruling emir

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 26, 2014 file photo, Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheik Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attends the closing session of the 25th Arab Summit in Bayan Palace in Kuwait City. Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah became the oil-rich nation's new ruling emir Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, state media reported, reaching the highest post in the country after decades in its security services. (AP Photo/Nasser Waggi, File)