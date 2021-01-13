Tesla balks at touch screen recall, US agency takes action

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, attendees wearing masks to protect from the coronavirus look at cars at the Tesla booth during the Auto China 2020 show in Beijing. Tesla Inc. is balking at recalling about 159,000 vehicles with potentially defective touch screens, so U.S. safety regulators are moving to force the company to take action, in news announced Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)