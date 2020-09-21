Founder of GM electric truck partner quits amid allegations

FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. Shares in electric- and hydrogen-powered truck startup Nikola plunged on Monday Sept. 21, 2020, after the company's founder Trevor Milton resigned amid allegations of fraud - just two weeks after signing a $2 billion partnership with General Motors. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)