Italian PM Conte seeks to save his government from falling

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, Italian Senator, former premier and head of the political party 'Italia Viva' (IV), Matteo Renzi holds a press conference at the Italian Chamber of Deputies in Rome. Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi is testing his already low popularity by provoking a political crisis that could bring down the government at yet another critical juncture in the fight against the pandemic. The outcome Renzi’s powerplay - orchestrating the resignations of two ministers from his tiny but key Italia Viva party - will play out this week, when Premier Giuseppe Conte addresses both houses of Parliament in a bid to win support and form what would be his third coalition government since elections in 2018. (Alberto Pizzoli/pool via AP)