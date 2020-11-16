Jetliner hits brown bear while landing in southeast Alaska

This early Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, photo provided by R E Johnson shows an Alaska Airlines jet that struck a brown bear while landing in the early evening the day before, killing the animal and causing damage to the plane, at Yakutat Airport in Yakutat, Alaska. The left engine cowling of the jet was damaged. The Anchorage Daily News reports none of the passengers or crew members onboard the plane were injured. (R E Johnson via AP)