Trump faces virus at White House amid push to 'reopen' US

FILE - In this April 29, 2020, file photo Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-La., about the coronavirus response, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. From left, Fauci, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, Bel Edwards, and Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)