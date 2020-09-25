J-pop stars ARASHI release English surprise before hiatus

Members of Japanese pop music band ARASHI listen to a question during an interview with The Associated Press in Tokyo on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Back row, from left, clockwise, are Satoshi Ohno, Masaki Aiba, Kazunari Ninomiya, Jun Matsumoto and Sho Sakurai. The Japanese pop sensation group has a big surprise for fans as they near their planned hiatus at year's end: a collaboration with Bruno Mars on their first all-English single.(AP Photo/Hiro Komae)