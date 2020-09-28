Jury finds white nationalist guilty of rape threat

This undated booking file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows Christopher Cantwell, of New Hampshire. On Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, a federal jury in Concord, N.H., found a Cantwell guilty of threatening to rape the wife of a man who was part of a racist group he felt was harassing and bullying him. (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File)