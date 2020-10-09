California fire investigators seize utility equipment

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, a house burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif. Pacific Gas & Electric is reporting that fire investigators have seized some of its equipment as they investigate the cause of a Northern California wildfire that killed four people last month. PG&E reported the seizure in a filing with the Public Utilities Commission, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. The Zogg Fire erupted in Shasta County during high winds and quickly grew, later spreading to neighboring Tehama County. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)