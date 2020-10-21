ROME - Pope Francis endorsed gay civil unions for the first time as pontiff while being interviewed for a feature-length documentary that has premiered at the Rome Film Festival. The papal thumbs-up came midway through “Francesco,” which delves into the environment, poverty, migration, racial and income inequality and other issues Francis cares about most. In the documentary, the pope says: “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God." Francis says a civil union law is needed because "that way they are legally covered.” While serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis endorsed civil unions for gay couples as an alternative to same-sex marriages.
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary
- Nicole Winfield The Associated Press
-
- Updated
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Hurtful words undermined true issue
- Goodbye downtown Kelowna, we might not miss you
- 'Final costs' for Kelowna's $98M water takeover still to come
- Even Kelowna finally turns its back on BC Conservatives
- Winter shutdown for Kelowna pub as industry revenues plunge
- Proposed lighthouse doesn't get a great welcome
- Kelowna home is a lottery prize
- Business Ventures: New gaming, dollar stores open on Westside
- Old Rutland farmhouse, built in 1906, heavily damaged by fire
- Wingin' it: The Kelowna Wings know they were bad, but they loved it all
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!