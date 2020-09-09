Fendi taps Dior designer Kim Jones to replace Karl Lagerfeld

FILE -- In this Jan. 17, 2020 file photo, designer Kim Jones accepts applause after the Dior Homme Mens Fall/Winter 2020-2021 fashion collection presented in Paris. Rome fashion house Fendi announced Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 that Kim Jones is taking over from the late Karl Lagerfeld as creative director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections. Jones will take on the Fendi duties while staying on as artistic director of Dior Homme. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)